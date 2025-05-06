High school girls soccer roundup: Hornets, Raiders roll Published 5:09 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

South Rowan Senior Night.

From staff reports

Monday games …

SALISBURY — Maddie Crabb had two goals and two assists as Salisbury beat North Rowan 5-0 in Central Carolina Conference soccer.

The Hornets (14-3-1, 8-3) also got goals from Addie Griffith, Danna Nunez Sanchez and Leslie Silva Valois.

It was the first goal of the season for both Nunez Sanchez, a senior, and Silva Valois, a junior.

Jaqueline Rodriquez and Taylor Brown combined for the shutout in goal.

“It was another slow start for us,” Salisbury head coach Matt Parrish said. “We need to find the proper mindset from the opening whistle. The second half was another story — again. Addie Griffith and Maddie Crabb have really shined in moments this season. For different reasons I am harder on the two of them than any other players on the team. Griffith got yet another game-winning goal, and her offensive resurgence has been a primary reason for our success. Crabb was the catalyst for the vast improvement in tonight’s match. I think that if she is locked in and focused, she is on a short list for best player in the county. When the two of them are on at the same time, we are a completely different team.”

Next up for the Hornets is the final match of the regular season on Tuesday night against Thomasville with a 6 p.m. start.

•••

LANDIS — Sophie Steedley scored two goals as South Rowan finished South Piedmont Conference play with a 5-0 romp against Concord.

Avery Rawlings, Chloe Tracy and Hailee Ashby scored a goal apiece for the Raiders (11-7, 9-7).

Tracy had two assists. Cailynn Withers and Katherine Sandoval had one each.

Margo Maples only had to make two saves for the shutout of the Spiders (2-19, 0-16).