High school boys tennis: Hornets advance to Round 4 Published 12:57 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Staff report

SALISBURY — Depth made the difference for Salisbury’s boys tennis team in Monday’s 5-2 third-round playoff win against CD Owen.

AJ Jarrell and Gray Davis suffered rare losses at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, but the Hornets (18-1) won at 3 through 6 singles to take a 4-2 lead to doubles.

Jarrell fell 6-1, 6-2, while Gray Davis lost 6-3, 6-2.

Bryant Davis won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3. Ben Lawson won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4.

Farah Hassan won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 5, while Jashaun Epps was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 6.

Hassan and Epps clinched the match with an 8-1 doubles decision.

Tenth-seeded Owen (10-6) had won playoff matches against Mount Pleasant and Newton-Conover.

Second-seeded Salisbury had a first-round bye and won against Community School of Davidson in the second round.

Salisbury is home for the fourth round on Wednesday against 14th-seeded Lincoln Charter (14-6).

Lincoln Charter rolled against West Stanly on Monday.

Also advancing to the fourth round were Pine Lake Prep and Hendersonville. Pine Lake Prep beat top-seeded R-S Central.