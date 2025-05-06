High school boys tennis: 5 Hornets, 2 Cougars advance to state Published 10:35 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

From staff reports

SALISBURY — In Midwest Regional activity on Saturday, Salisbury’s boys tennis team advanced five players to the 2A individual state tournament.

The doubles team of AJ Jarrell/Gray Davis won the 2A Midwest Regional championship.

Jarrell/Davis won 6-1, 6-2 against West Stokes’ Peyton Spainhour/Myles Knox in the semifinals.

Jarrell/Davis won the championship match against North Stanly’s Hayden Towne/Ethan Huneycutt 6-0, 6-1.

Salisbury’s second doubles team of Jashaun Epps/Farah Hassan reached the semifinals and finished fourth in the regional.

Epps/Hassan lost 6-1, 7-5 to Towne-Huneycutt in the semis and lost to Spainhour/Knox 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 in the third-place match.

Salisbury’s Bryant Davis was regional runner-up in singles.

Davis won 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 against West Davidson’s Kaleb Peeler in a semifinal match. North Stanly’s Rex Wang topped Davis 6-4, 6-3 for the regional championship.

Peeler defeated Braydon Tyl (SW Randolph) 6-1 6-1 for third place in the region.

All the regional semifinalists advance to the individual state event this weekend at Ting Park in Holly Springs.

•••

CONCORD — Carson’s No. 1 doubles team of Karson Sloop/Will Welch made a run to the championship match of the 3A Midwest Regional held in Concord.

Sloop/Welch won in the semifinals against the South Piedmont Conference champs from Lake Norman Charter before losing to an Atkins team in the regional final.

The Cougar duo will play in the 3A individual state tournament at the Burlington Tennis Center this weekend.