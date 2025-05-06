High school boys golf: Mustang, Falcon qualify for state Published 6:52 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Staff report

MONROE — East Rowan’s boys golf team finished tied for fifth in 3A Midwest Regional played at Monroe Country Club on Tuesday.

Teams can use five players, but only the top four scores count.

The top three in the team scoring advanced to next week’s state tournament. Oak Grove shot 293 to win by 24 shots over runner-up Lake Norman Charter. Piedmont was the third team qualifier with a 325 total.

Ledford was fourth at 327. East Rowan and Northwest Cabarrus shot 330.

Parkwood shot 339 for seventh. South Rowan shot 340 for eighth.

“It was a really close finish for us,” East Rowan coach Shane Benfield said. “There were a lot of places we could’ve easily shaved five strokes off our total, but we’ve got such a young team and that lack of experience held us back. I do know that next year we’re going to come back bigger and stronger.”

East junior Brady McIntyre shot 2-over 74 and placed fourth. He advanced to the state tournament as an individual.

West Rowan junior Samuel Faulkner finished 18th with an 81 and advanced to the state tournament.

Northwest Cabarrus’ Talan Harrison and Oak Grove’s Lincoln Newton were the top individuals. They shot 67s. Oak Grove’s Aidan Wilson shot 68.

East sophomore Mason Mainville shot 84. Freshmen Brody Benfield and Griffin Robbins shot 86s. Jason Bonds, a sophomore, was the fifth Mustang at 89.

The state tournament for McIntyre and Faulkner will be on May 12-13 at Gates 4 Golf & Country Club in Fayetteville.