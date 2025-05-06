High school boys golf: Hornets win regional, state is next Published 2:20 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

By Mike London

Salisbury Post

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Salisbury’s boys golf team won the 2A Midwest Regional championship on Monday at Pilot Knob.

“We got off to a fantastic start, played great for the first five holes and built a nice lead, but Pilot Knob is a tricky course, and as usually happens in the game of golf, things started to level out,” Salisbury coach Josh Brincefield said. “East Surry started playing better and we stopped playing great. Our lead went from 10 to 8 to 6 to 2. Late in the match, we went down 2.”

Jackson Sparger made a birdie on his finishing hole to give the Hornets a chance.

Then Sam Goodman birdied his final hole to make the difference in Salisbury’s two-shot win over East Surry.

“Guys were texting scores, so Sam knew exactly where we stood and exactly what he needed to do on his last hole,” Brincefield said. “He hit two great shots and knocked in an uphill putt for a birdie. That’s getting it done when it counts.”

The Hornets totaled 301. That score was derived from the best four scores from their five active players.

East Surry shot 303. North Surry, another team a lot more familiar with the Pilot Knob layout than the Hornets, shot 327 and took third place. The top three teams advanced to state.

While the regional championship — the second in a row — is a major accomplishment for the Hornets, the primary purpose of the regional is state qualification. The 36-hole state championships will take place next week at Pinehurst No. 6.

“Now we’ve gotten there, and once you get there, anything can happen,” Brinfield said. “If we play well, we’ve got as good a chance as anyone.”

McCoy led the Hornets on Monday. He was under par all day, before running into trouble on the 17th, a tough par-3 that he played with the wind howling in. His even-par 70 tied him for second place.

East Surry’s Pennson Badgett, who has won an individual state title, was the medalist. A Tennessee commit, Badgett was quite sick, but still was healthy enough to eagle his first hole. He shot 66.

Goodman’s day was huge for the Hornets. He was playing as their No. 4 seed, but shot 74 and placed fourth individually.

Sparger was seventh with a 76. Salisbury’s fourth counting score was carded by Bo Brincefield, who shot 81.

Warren Fesperman, a hero in the regional last season, shot 84.

Fesperman has been injured late in the season the last two years, suffering a serious ankle injury before the regional two years ago and a broken arm before the state event last season. He’s still working to get back to where he was before the injuries.

There are six good players on the Salisbury team, but only five can play in the regional and state events. That was going to be a tough coaching decision, but Brincefield didn’t have to make it.

Jacob Trainor, who was stout in the Rowan County Championships and the Central Carolina Conference Championships, would have been one of the Hornets’ five for the regional and state, but called Coach Brincefield and volunteered to step aside to make sure that Fesperman would get to play in the state event.

“It kind of blew me away at first, but, man, this is what real friendship is all about,” Coach Brincefield said. “As hard as these guys compete with each other, they’re friends first. And right now, it would be hard for anyone to be a better friend than Jacob Trainor.”

West Davidson’s William Floyd and East Davidson’s Riley Gooch were individual qualifiers for the state tournament.