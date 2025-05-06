Day of Caring: Volunteers provide help and support to community Published 12:10 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

Volunteers spread throughout Rowan County on May 1 helping others during the annual United Way of Rowan County’s Day of Caring.

Twenty-three projects were completed during the day by the volunteers who worked to take care of jobs ranging from landscaping duties and painting to the installation of a ramp, fence and a new roof.

Those providing the help were thankful to be there doing what they could, and the recipients likewise expressed their gratitude for the care they received on this special day.

“It’s a blessing,” said George Black, along with his wife Gladys, who got a new ramp installed at their Landis home by the Civitans and Kaisha Brown and Gemale Black.

George said that the ramp that was previously there was on the high end of their porch and made of plywood and when he, along with his 300-pound wheelchair, went down the ramp, it was somewhat shaky. And when he went up, Gladys had to provide a little push as it would hang up.

George sat out on the porch and watched the group and to those who provided the work.

“I can’t say enough,” he said. “I have nothing but high praises for them.”

He noted that they also took out a wall in the house and was planning to return to install some grab bars in the shower.

“They just do good work.”

Two groups were taking care of projects at Partners in Learning and Heather Fidler, who serves as the early learning director at The Woods, was thankful for this help.

One was the team from Nouryon, one of the event sponsors, which was putting up hammocks in the center’s Adventure Forest and the other from State Farm that was putting up shade sails on three of their playgrounds to provide shade while the trees are growing, said Fidler.

“This day is amazing as we have definitely been receivers of this wonderful community service many times,” she said, “and we appreciate them for coming and helping us out with things that we just don’t always have time for.”

Fiddler said the work that these groups do “is fabulous. We just can’t thank them enough for it, and our kiddos are so appreciative.”

Richard Hummel, who served as the team leader for Nouryon, said that being able to help “means a lot. We’ve been doing this for 15 or 16 years, and we’ve worked all over the community, and it just feels good to give back to the community.”

Team members included Joan Correll, Josh Rogers, Paul Robertson and Melanie Harris, and they worked to place the posts and get the hammocks installed for the children, who Fidler said were watching out the window as all of the work was going on.

“So once these are all done, there’s going to be lots of fun, giggles, laughs and enjoyment that they are going to have, especially in those hammocks,” she added.

A team from Rowan County, made up of Chip Mains, Lacie Rummage, Kelly Frye and Josh Canup, were busy placing posts and a privacy fence for Terrie Hess Child Advocacy Center.

Mains said, “it’s a wonderful opportunity to be able to do things to help the community and we thoroughly enjoy doing this.”

Canup said that he and Mains had helped in the past, building raised garden beds last year at Granite Quarry Elementary School.

The First Community Center in Spencer was bustling with activity as the Rotary Club of Salisbury along with the Rotaract Club, which is college students from Livingstone College and the Interact Club, which are high school students. They were busy painting, pressure washing and doing some yard work.

Ralph Young, who served as the chairman of the project, said there were 32 volunteers from the three Rotary clubs providing help there.

Twelve of those were from the Interact Club, said Traci Williams, who serves as their adviser.

And, she said, “they were really excited about coming,” noting they were up early and loaded the bus and following breakfast at the Y, they were “happy and ready to go.”

Kimora Christian and Tyresse Fields, Rotaract Club members from Livingstone College where Christian said she is also a member of the Beta Kappa Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and Fields is with Lambda Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., were sweeping the sidewalk and sanding and painting windows during the morning.

Fields said that being able to help take care of the community is something they “strive for with or without the organization. It’s just something we’ve taken pride in since we were kids,” to which Christian agreed.

Young, who is the liaison for the college group, said that having these groups come together to help is great exposure for the college and high school students. Plus, he said, “I look at it like a bridge program to where you can actually bring them up and teach them different things. It gives them an opportunity to learn how to organize as well as understand community service, the most important part is being service above self.”

Young noted it’s a great feeling to be in your own community and each share their own skills with others and teach the younger group.

“So we are just building a better tomorrow,” he said with a smile.

The city of Salisbury and the town of Spencer worked on a large project at North Rowan High School helping to put a new roof on the baseball field dugout as well as putting new gravel on the clubhouse floor, painting the dugout and doing general cleanup among other tasks, said Spencer Police Lieutenant Tim Everett, who also serves as the baseball coach at the high school.

“Participating in events like this foster strong ties within our community,” said Spencer Police Chief Michael File. “And building great relationships pays us back in the long run, because it means the community cooperates with us. They trust us to talk with us.”

File added that he thought that it might be the biggest project of the year for the event.

Being able to get this work done on the dugout and storage area will allow them to be able to store all the equipment and dirt which they use and can’t get wet.

This is Everett’s first year as head coach at the high school, having come up from middle school. For him and other officers in the department who also coach always appreciate community support, but what happened on the Day of Caring was exceptional.

He said that this “means the world to us and to the kids.”

Everett said that the police department is involved in this event each year.

“We always pick some sort of project in our community and apply for that and try to do something to help,” he said. “It just so happened that this is one of our biggest needs and it worked out really good for us.”

He had noticed the problems with the dugout and said, “we wanted to get these things taken care of.”

Many helped to get the ball rolling for the project, he noted, including a parent and Jacob Horne, who works for the city, along with Chief File and Town Manager Peter Franzese.

Everett pointed out others who were helping that day, which included Steve Miller, one of the town aldermen; Joel Taylor, public works director and some of his employees; Preston Eagle, code enforcement for the town; Chief Michael Lanning and members of the fire department and the baseball team.

“I have to have my guys out here,” he said.

Horne said they wanted to be sure Everett, who is “coaching these kids, has the support that he needs and we wanted to make sure we got something good out here for them.”

Therefore, he was able to get donations from Rumsey Construction out of Charlotte who donated time, materials and money.

Everett also gave a shout out to Cozart Lumber in Rockwell, who he said, “supplied all of the building materials for us to do this.”

“This is 20 years in the making,” he said. “It could not mean more to me and these boys, who put their hearts into this team.”

Being able to watch this big project go forward, Horne said for him, “it means that we’re taking care of people that need to be taken care of and that’s what this is all about.”

Other organizations and companies volunteering with projects on this day included Hexagon Agility, Catawba, NYAB, Wallace Education Forum, SRU, Novant Health, Miller Davis, Macy’s, Courtyard, Clayton, Vulcan, Daimler, Henkel/Gildan and First Presbyterian Church.

Members of the local United Way team, which includes Jenny Lee, Audrey Eudy, Donna Honeycutt, Marc Keith and Ali Edwards, each played a role in the day with Honeycutt, United Way campaign associate, serving as the event organizer.

Honeycutt said that the “Day of Caring is such a meaningful experience for the volunteers and community. Seeing everyone enjoying themselves while putting in such hard work makes my heart happy. I am so grateful for all our dedicated sponsors and volunteers who made this wonderful event possible.”

Event sponsors were The Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation, Henkel, Rowan County Government, Novant Health, Nouryon, Civitan Club of Salisbury, Salisbury Rotary Club, Rumsey Construction and Restoration

Members of the Day of Caring Committee included Alyssa Nelson, Chanaka Yatawara, David Freeze, Paul Robertson, Wes Thompson, Jacob Horne, Bill Godley, Dr. Jamie Durant and Darrell Troutman.