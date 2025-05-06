Bratcher, Wilmont crowed in Delta Sigma Theta Kiddie Cotillion Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

The Salisbury Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated hosted the 2025 Kiddie Cotillion at Hood Theological Seminary’s Aymer Center on April 26.

The principal goal of a kiddie cotillion program is to instruct young children, typically aged 5-10, in social skills, etiquette and manners, utilizing a fun and engaging approach. The event seeks to promote positive relationships and support scholarship and community programs in Rowan and Stanly counties.

This year’s theme was “A Night of Royal Elegance.” Little Miss Rhaelyn Bratcher, the daughter of Niyarna Carroll and Derrick Bratcher Jr. is the 2025 queen. Master Chance Wilmont, the son of Shakiyla Rivens, was crowned king.

Other contestants were Candace DuBose, first runner-up, daughter of Clarisa Sifford and David DuBose III; Averyonna Stackhouse, second runner-up, daughter of Charvonna Stackhouse; Akari Watkins, third runner-up, daughter of Sabrina Watkins. Other participants were Kaj Sellers, daughter of Kelsie Sellers and Travis Robinson.

The talent participants were Marching Blue Storm, and FIYAH (Faithfully Igniting Youth to Adore Him) led by Joshua Howell.

The Kiddie Cotillion committee members were Clarisa Sifford, MPH (Chair), Levonia Corry, Cassandra Moore Brown, Charvonna Stackhouse, Niyarna Carroll, Bianca Nixon, Kelsie Sellers, Janiah Hall, Patricia Cowan, Carla Johnston, Brenda Davis, and Deirdre Davis, the chapter president.