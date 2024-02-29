Livingstone College hosts read-in with local elementary students Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

1 of 2

Students with the Livingstone College Education and Psychology departments celebrated Black History Month with second- and third-graders at local elementary schools on Feb. 20 and 21.

Livingstone students hosted a read-in in Hurley Elementary School’s library on Feb. 20 and Overton Elementary School’s gyms on Feb. 21. At both, students sat in groups to listen to books selected and read by Livingstone students in an effort to develop a love of reading in students while also focusing on black authors and black book characters.

The event has been in the planning by Livingstone for approximately a month. The Rowan Public Library Headquarters, the Livingstone College Library, and the Forsyth County Central Library helped supply students with more than 100 books. Topics read to students ranged from scientists and inventors to self-love and affirmation. Some of the books Livingstone students chose from were books the instructors of the Education Department recommended, while others were suggestions from the supporting librarians.

“We continue to make connections from the classroom to the real world and support our community in the process. It is important for our students to understand the importance of giving to the community. As our President, Dr. Anthony Davis reminds us, Livingstone College students are always ‘Relevant, Resilient and Ready’.”, said Dr. Charlease Roper, the clinical field supervisor, and an assistant professor in the education department.