College men’s basketball: Indians move into a tie for first Published 10:19 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s men’s basketball team played in front of an intimate gathering of 76 fans on a quiet Wednesday night.

Those diehard fans got to watch a first-place team.

Catawba’s 85-76 victory against Newberry, along with a Wingate loss to Lenoir-Rhyne and Lincoln Memorial’s win over Emory & Henry, left the South Atlantic Conference in a three-way tie for first place with only Saturday’s home left on Catawba’s regular-season schedule. The Indians will take on Emory & Henry — the Wasps are tied for last place — at 4 p.m.

Catawba, Wingate, LMU and fourth-place Carson-Newman are on the “consideration list” for the Division II playoffs.

But that’s the big picture. The immediate goals for the Indians are the SAC regular-season championship and winning the tournament that will follow.

Catawba (18-5, 15-4) played very well against Newberry, shooting a sizzling 56.3 percent, winning the turnover battle 21-12 and limiting the Wolves to three offensive rebounds.

There weren’t a ton of rebounds available, as Newberry (54.2 percent) also enjoyed a crisp shooting night.

Coached by Rob Perron, the Indians continue to contend with superstar-less, score-by-committee basketball. Kaleb Wallace came off the bench to lead the scoring parade with 16 points. Also in double figures were Javeon Jones (15), Justin Banks (13), DeAngelo Epps (11) and Shad Thomas (10).

Newberry (7-17, 6-13) is tied for 10th in the 13-team SAC but stayed with the Indians most of the way.

Catawba was deeper and put together a late 14-0 run that turned a 63-60 struggle into a 77-60 joyride.

Newberry 27 49 — 76

Catawba 33 52 — 85

CATAWBA — Wallace 16, Jones 15, Banks 13, Epps 11, Thomas 10, Tinsley 6, White 5, Gerald 4, Nelson 3, Robinson 2,