Gov. Cooper announces grants to public schools to expand school breakfast Published 12:05 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced $1.3 million in grants to 42 public school districts, including Rowan-Salisbury Schools, and public charter schools across North Carolina to expand access to healthy school breakfast for more than 51,000 students. The N.C. Innovative School Breakfast Grants were funded through federal funds directed by the governor in October 2023.

“Our public schools not only provide safe places for children to learn, but also healthy meals for students who sometimes face food insecurity at home,” Cooper said. “These grants will help more public schools provide breakfast for children in the classroom so they can start their day ready to learn and be successful.”

Public schools provide free- or reduced-price meals for children and nearly 60 percent of North Carolina public school students qualify for free- or reduced-price meals. Many children rely on these school meals for daily nutritional needs. Nearly 1 in 6 children in North Carolina live in households without consistent access to food.

These grants are part of the governor’s ongoing commitment to public education. Cooper has declared 2024 the “Year of Public Schools” and is spending this year highlighting North Carolina’s strong public schools, teachers and staff across the state to show the positive impacts of a well-funded public education system on the state’s economy and communities.

The school districts and charter schools receiving grant funds use the federal Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) to make school meals available to all students at no cost to their families. These districts and charter schools, which represent 258 public schools, were selected through a competitive grant program managed by the Carolina Hunger Initiative and the North Carolina Alliance for Health.

“School meals are an instructional intervention,” said Lou Anne Crumpler, director of the Carolina Hunger Initiative. “From reducing chronic absenteeism to improving reading achievement, small changes in how school breakfast is served can make big impacts on student success. We appreciate Gov. Cooper’s commitment to providing access to healthy breakfast at school to more students.”

“We know that hungry kids can’t learn,” said Morgan Wittman Gramann, executive director of the N.C. Alliance for Health. “These grants enable schools to find creative ways to make sure that every child has the nutrition that they need to focus on learning.”

The N.C. Innovative School Breakfast Grants will go to school districts and charter schools that implement innovative school breakfast models to expand student participation in school breakfast. These models include Breakfast in the Classroom, Second Chance Breakfast, and Grab and Go Breakfast. Innovative school breakfast models have been shown to increase school breakfast participation, especially among students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch. Research shows that eating a healthy school breakfast and lunch improves student attendance, discipline, and academic performance.

The 42 grant awardees include school districts and charter schools statewide, from Cherokee County Schools in the west to Tyrrell County Schools in the east. Funds will be used to purchase kitchen equipment to increase meal prep capacity and serving equipment to more easily and efficiently distribute meals to students. Some programs have already started, and others will begin in the next school year.

All the selected schools participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program, a federal program that provides free meals for all students in schools with high percentages of low-income and at-risk students. Many are participating in CEP for the first time this school year. These grants will allow districts to gain maximum access to federal reimbursement funds for free meals for students. Even when meals are available to students at no cost, barriers such as stigma, time, and location can prevent students from eating breakfast.

The selected school districts and charter schools are:

Alexander County Schools

Arapahoe Charter School

Asheboro City Schools

Buncombe County Schools

Cabarrus County Schools

Catawba County Schools

Cherokee County Schools

Cleveland County Schools

Craven County Schools

Durham Public Schools

Edgecombe County Public Schools

Graham County Schools

Greene County Public Schools

Guilford County Schools

Guilford Preparatory Academy Charter School

Halifax County Schools

Henderson Collegiate

Henderson County Public Schools

Iredell-Statesville Schools

Johnston County Public Schools

Madison County Schools

Mitchell County Schools

New Hanover County Schools

North East Carolina Prep School

Pamlico County Schools

Pender County Schools

Polk County Schools

Robeson County Schools

Rockingham County Schools

Rutherford County Schools

Sampson County Schools

Surry County Schools

Swain County Schools

Transylvania County Schools

Tyrrell County Schools

Union County Public Schools

Wake County Public School System

Washington County Schools

Wilkes County Schools

Wilson County Schools

Yadkin County Schools

The Carolina Hunger Initiative’s mission is to increase access to healthy food year-round for North Carolinians. CHI uses programming, applied research, and compelling communications to support policy, systems, and environmental changes that connect people with the food they need. CHI is based at the UNC Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention. Learn more at CarolinaHungerInitiative.org.

The North Carolina Alliance for Health is an independent, nonpartisan, statewide coalition that convenes, mobilizes, supports and empowers partners to advance equitable policies that reduce health disparities, prevent chronic disease, and promote health. NCAH serves on the leadership team for School Meals for All N.C., which is working to ensure that every child in every public school in NC has access to breakfast and lunch at school at no cost to their families. Learn more at ncallianceforhealth.org.