College women’s basketball: Livingstone exits CIAA tourney Published 1:44 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Staff report

BALTIMORE — Livingstone’s women’s basketball lost its opening game in the CIAA Basketball Tournament on Tuesday.

The Blue Bears made it exciting for 1,498 fans at CFG Bank Arena, but a 3-point attempt with five seconds left by Ny’Asia Green wouldn’t fall, and Livingstone fell 59-56 to Bluefield State in one of the 4 vs. 5 games.

Livingstone shot much more accurately than Bluefield State, but Bluefield State had an overwhelming 26-12 edge in the turnover battle. Two of those Livingstone turnovers came in the final 40 seconds.

The Big Blue of Bluefield State (15-12) also got benefit of the whistles. Livingstone (7-17) shot three free throws and got one point from the foul line. Bluefield State shot 12-for-18 from the stripe.

Still, Livingstone stayed in it. Nielle Reaves, who was named to the CIAA All-Rookie team, shot 4-for-5 on 3-pointers and scored 20 points. Jamiah Lane added 12 points.

Bluefield State’s Alexyss Newman scored 20.

Bluefield State’s stay in the tournament may be short. The Big Blue will take on Southern Division champ Fayetteville State on Wednesday afternoon.

Livingstone 9 17 16 14 — 56

Bluefield State 10 22 11 16 — 59

LC — Reaves 20, Lane 12, Kelson 8, Carter 8, Green 5, Griffith 3.