College women’s basketball: CIAA tournament schedule

Published 12:06 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

By Post Sports

 

Baltimore

      Monday’s scores

(7S) Winston-Salem State 64, (6N) Bowie State 61

          Tuesday’s scores

(4N) Bluefield State 59, (5S) Livingstone 56

(4S) St. Augustine’s 64, (5N) Lincoln 52

(6S) Shaw  65, (3N) Virginia Union 64

(3S) J.C. Smith 65, (7S) Winston-Salem St. 59

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

(1N) Elizabeth City State vs. (4S) St. Augustine’s

(1S) Fayetteville State vs. (4N) Bluefield State, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s quarterfinals

(2S) Claflin vs. (6S) Shaw, Noon

(2N) Virginia State vs. TBD, 6 p.m.

         Friday’s semifinals

Noon and 6 p.m.

Saturday’s championship

                   1 p.m.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

