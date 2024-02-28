College women’s basketball: CIAA tournament schedule
Published 12:06 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Baltimore
Monday’s scores
(7S) Winston-Salem State 64, (6N) Bowie State 61
Tuesday’s scores
(4N) Bluefield State 59, (5S) Livingstone 56
(4S) St. Augustine’s 64, (5N) Lincoln 52
(6S) Shaw 65, (3N) Virginia Union 64
(3S) J.C. Smith 65, (7S) Winston-Salem St. 59
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
(1N) Elizabeth City State vs. (4S) St. Augustine’s
(1S) Fayetteville State vs. (4N) Bluefield State, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday’s quarterfinals
(2S) Claflin vs. (6S) Shaw, Noon
(2N) Virginia State vs. TBD, 6 p.m.
Friday’s semifinals
Noon and 6 p.m.
Saturday’s championship
1 p.m.