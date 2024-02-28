College men’s basketball: Wake fails to build on win over Duke Published 12:44 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Markus Burton scored a career-high 31 points and Carey Booth scored 15 points and Notre Dame stunned Wake Forest 70-65 on Tuesday night just three days after the Demon Deacons beat then-No. 8 Duke.

Burton became the fourth frosh at Notre Dame to score 30-plus in a single game. Matt Farrell was the last Irish player to accomplish the feat in 2018. Burton finished 9-for-15 shooting and made all 11 of his foul shots.

Tae Davis and Braeden Shrewsberry each scored 11 for the Irish (11-17, 6-11 ACC).

Kevin Miller scored 16 points, Cameron Hildreth scored 15, and Andrew Carr and Efton Reid III each scored 12 for the Demon Deacons (18-10, 10-7). Reid also grabbed 10 rebounds. The Demon Deacons’ Hunter Sallis scored a season-low seven points shooting 2 for 11.

Following a 43-38 Wake Forest lead at halftime, Sallis made two free throws and Miller made a 3-pointer for a nine-point advantage. Notre Dame then proceeded to chip at the lead as Wake Forest went scoreless for 6 1/2 minutes.

The game stayed even before Burton and Davis made consecutive layups in less than a minute, and Notre Dame took the lead for good with 4 1/2 minutes remaining.

Reid made two foul shots to reduce the Demon Deacons’ lead to 61-60 with 2:38 left, and with 1:28 left, Shrewsberry’s 3 proved to be the death blow for Wake Forest.

Losers of three of five, Wake Forest travels to Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Notre Dame, which has won four of five following a seven-game win streak, hosts Clemson on Saturday.