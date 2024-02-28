College baseball: Catawba wins a tight one Published 1:15 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s baseball team recaptured some mojo and momentum with a challenging 6-5 win at Newman Park on Tuesday against Newberry.

The biggest story was Carson Edmiston, a freshman pitcher from West Wilkes. He started on the mound and struck out 10. He went 4 2/3 innings, but exited after 87 pitches, one out shy of qualifying for the win.

The win was credited to Chase Drinkard, a Carson grad who was pitching for the first time this season. Drinkard baffled the Wolves for two scoreless innings.

Catawba (10-5) built a 6-2 lead, but it got exciting when Newberry (4-11) scored three in the eighth.

Cole Hales, another Carson product, got the last four outs for his second save.

Levi Perrell and Drew Robertson had three hits each for the Indians. Hales had two hits.

Catawba has a big weekend series at home coming up against 24th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne. That series starts at Newman Park at 5 p.m on Friday.