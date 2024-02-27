Latest edition of Salisbury the Magazine on stands now Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

The March 2024 issue of Salisbury the Magazine has hit the newsstands taking readers for a ride as they learn of a local youth’s fascination with trains.

Through the story, “All aboard: Teenage train enthusiast’s collection a sight to behold” by Sydney Smith Hamrick and the photos of Sean Meyers, takes readers on a trip to learn how 13-year old Brantley Perrill’s passion for trains started and developed and see some of the various pieces of both the train and villages up close.

Maggie Blackwell’s “Life of Adventure: At 83, Kay Wilson has no plans to slow down” introduces the reader to this individual whose can-do attitude keeps her young at heart, mind and spirit.

A third story, “Crafting Dreams: Fashion entrepreneurism meets the digital age,” shares how a young couple has taken the world of fashion by storm detailing their journey of how their creativity took them from their beginnings to offering their one-of-a-kind creations on their online businesses.

Maggie Blackwell introduces the reader to another individual, Grey Medinger, in “Flying: the commander-in-chief” as he recounts his career piloting Marine One helicopters that escorted presidents.

Copies of Salisbury the Magazine are available around town or you can visit the Salisbury Post office and request a copy at the front desk.