Latest edition of Salisbury the Magazine on stands now

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

By Karen Kistler

The March 2024 issue of Salisbury the Magazine has hit the newsstands taking readers for a ride as they learn of a local youth’s fascination with trains.

Through the story, “All aboard: Teenage train enthusiast’s collection a sight to behold” by Sydney Smith Hamrick and the photos of Sean Meyers, takes readers on a trip to learn how 13-year old Brantley Perrill’s passion for trains started and developed and see some of the various pieces of both the train and villages up close.

Maggie Blackwell’s “Life of Adventure: At 83, Kay Wilson has no plans to slow down” introduces the reader to this individual whose can-do attitude keeps her young at heart, mind and spirit.

A third story, “Crafting Dreams: Fashion entrepreneurism meets the digital age,” shares how a young couple has taken the world of fashion by storm detailing their journey of how their creativity took them from their beginnings to offering their one-of-a-kind creations on their online businesses.

Maggie Blackwell introduces the reader to another individual, Grey Medinger, in “Flying: the commander-in-chief” as he recounts his career piloting Marine One helicopters that escorted presidents.

Copies of Salisbury the Magazine are available around town or you can visit the Salisbury Post office and request a copy at the front desk.

More News

County vehicle damaged in crash during pursuit

Celebrating Black History

Sheriff’s office investigating after occupied home shot into

Salisbury Lions Club honors David Whisenant, Sandy Fraser-Thomas

Print Article