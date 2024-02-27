Celebrating Black History Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

This month, the Salisbury Post has been taking a look at the figures and icons who made Black history here in Rowan County. Today’s submission highlights Dr. Winsel O’Neal Black.

In 1965, amidst little fanfare, Black admitted his first patient at Rowan Memorial Hospital. Reporting from former Post writer Rose Post, taken from a March 2001 edition of the newspaper, shed light on the significance.

…

Salisbury’s new Black doctor knew exactly what has happening — and why.

He was here because Dr. William J. Ezell had sent word that he was needed.

Dr. Ezell, a graduate of highly respected medical schools who had practiced medicine in Salisbury for more than 40 years by then and counted among his patients the city’s outstanding Black citizens, had never put a patient in Rowan Memorial Hospital. Or been on the hospital staff.

The hostile was racially segregated. And Dr. Ezell was “colored.”

If his patient had to go to the hospital, Ezell had to a get a white doctor on the staff to admit him and treat him. The most Ezell could do was visit.”

…

For Black, he was just performing his job, but he was making history in doing so.

There will be one more submission for Black History Month, which will run in the Thursday edition of the Post. Thanks to all those who submitted photos and stories for us to share this month.