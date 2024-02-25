Delta Xi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. celebrates officer installation Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 25, 2024

Submitted

SALISBURY — In a year marked by service, leadership and community engagement, the Delta Xi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. recently celebrated the installation of its new officers in a ceremony that underscored the organization’s commitment to excellence and service. The event, held amidst the warmth and camaraderie of sorority members, also provided an opportunity to reflect on the chapter’s impactful activities thus far.

Installed officers are: President Alisa Russell; Vice President Toi Degree; Secretary Shanikka Gadson-Harris; Corresponding Secretary Renese Bates; Treasurer Sarah Lightner; Assistant Financial Secretary Detra Tate; Chapter Hostess Erika Staley; Parliamentarian Cassondra Heilig; Chaplain & Public Relations Director Dr. Lisa Davis; Graduate Advisor Marva McCain; Sergeant at Arms Sakia Sellers; and Historian Brenda Alston. The officers were installed at the December chapter meeting.

The installation ceremony, a venerable tradition within the sorority, symbolizes the seamless transition of leadership and the entrustment of the chapter’s legacy to its newly elected and appointed officers. This year’s passing of the gavel, which took place on Jan. 20, was not only a testament to the sorority’s heritage but also a forward-looking affirmation of its values and objectives.

Delta Xi Omega has been at the forefront of community service and engagement in Salisbury and the surrounding areas. The chapter’s commitment was vividly demonstrated on Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, where members volunteered at Rowan Helping Ministries, offering their time and effort to support the less fortunate in their community. That event was a powerful reminder of Dr. King’s legacy of service and the sorority’s dedication to social justice and community uplift.

The sorority also commemorated Founders’ Day, honoring the visionary women who established Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in 1908. This day of reflection and celebration allows members to reconnect with their roots and recommit to the sorority’s mission of cultivating and encouraging high scholastic and ethical standards, promoting unity and friendship, and alleviating problems concerning girls and women.

Another highlight of the year is the Fashionetta, a signature event that showcases the elegance, creativity, and philanthropic spirit of the sorority. Through this event, Delta Xi Omega not only celebrates African American culture but also raises funds for scholarships and community service initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to educational excellence and civic engagement.

Moreover, the chapter’s dedication to environmental stewardship was evident in its participation in a street clean-up on Jan. 27. Members took to the streets of Salisbury, working diligently to beautify the community and promote environmental awareness, demonstrating the sorority’s commitment to making a tangible difference in the world around them.

As the Delta Xi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. looks ahead, its newly installed officers are poised to lead with integrity, compassion, and a deep sense of purpose. The chapter’s activities thus far underscore a year of meaningful engagement and impact, reflecting the sorority’s enduring legacy of service, leadership and community betterment.