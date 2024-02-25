College baseball: Sunday split for Catawba Published 11:00 pm Sunday, February 25, 2024

Staff report

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Catawba’s baseball team came close to dropping a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader on Sunday, but the Indians were able to pull out the second game at Tusculum (6-7, 3-2).

Catawba lost 4-2 in the first game.

The Indians (9-4, 1-1) got nine hits, including two each by Levi Perrell, Cole Hales and Cooper Bryson. The Indians took a 2-1 lead to the bottom of the sixth, but that’s when the Pioneers scored tying and go-ahead runs.

Hales and Bo Rusher had the RBIs for Catawba. Austin Fine (2-1) took the loss.

•••

Catawba scored twice in the seventh to win a seven-inning game, 3-2.

Perrell had two hits.

Sam Hunter, Ty Hubbard and Drew Robertson had RBIs. Robertson’s single scored pinch-runner Zeb Burns with the deciding run.

Payne Stolsworth pitched five innings. Mason Gwyn (1-0) pitched the bottom of the sixth and got the win. Hales pitched the seventh for his first save.

The teams will play at 1 p.m. on Monday in the final game of the series.

Catawba is scheduled to play Newberry on Tuesday at Newman Park at 4 p.m. and is scheduled to host a weekend series with Lenoir-Rhyne.