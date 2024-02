Moore’s Chapel AME Zion Church celebrates Family and Friends Day Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 24, 2024

Moore’s Chapel AME Zion Church in Salisbury will culminate its observance of Black History Month by celebrating Heritage Sunday and Family and Friends Day on Sunday, Feb. 25, during the 10 a.m. service.

Rev. Robert N. Kelley Jr., pastor, will deliver the message and a fellowship dinner will follow after the service.

The public is invited to attend.