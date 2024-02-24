High school boys basketball: Hornets crush T-ville for CCC tourney title Published 11:35 pm Saturday, February 24, 2024

Staff report

THOMASVILLE — Third-seeded Thomasville had the home floor for Friday’s 1A/2A Central Carolina Conference Tournament championship game, but top-seeded Salisbury had Juke Harris.

The Wake Forest recruit is on the cusp of becoming the highest-scoring male in Rowan County hoops history and led the top-seeded Hornets to an emphatic 75-37 victory that was never in doubt. Harris made four 3-pointers, scored 35 points, grabbed nine rebounds and handed out five assists against the overwhelmed Bulldogs (18-8).

Harris is averaging 32,5 points per game. He has scored 845 points this season, eclipsing the 818 he scored as a junior when he broke the county record. His career points total stands at 2,467. Scooter Sherrill, a 2000 West Rowan graduate, scored 2,469 in four seasons with the Falcons.

Salisbury (23-3) had beaten Thomasville 80-35 and 67-39 in earlier contests, and coach Albert Perkins’ Hornets wasted no time in taking command of the third meeting.

Mike Geter put the Hornets ahead to stay at 2-0. It was 8-0 before the Bulldogs got on the scoreboard.

Harris’ first points came on a 3-pointer that made it 11-2. He connected on another long one for a 16-2 lead.

It was 26-7 after a quarter and 47-13 at the half. Salisbury achieved the 40-point separation for a running clock at 60-20 in the third quarter.

Salisbury got 11 points from Geter and a lot of rebounds from Dashawn Brown as it cruised to its 16th straight win. The Hornets haven’t lost since a defeat against 4A Chambers on Dec. 22.

Salisbury is seeded second (behind unbeaten Reidsville) in the 2A West bracket and will host Anson in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday. That will be the nightcap of a doubleheader with the sixth-seeded Salisbury girls.

Thomasville was the top 1A finisher in the CCC, so the Bulldogs were seeded for the playoffs as a conference champion. They are the 5 seed in the 1A West bracket and will host Allegheny in the first round.

Thomasville 7 6 14 10 — 37

Salisbury 26 21 18 10 — 75

THOMASVILLE – McCoy 8, Thomas 6, Hannah 6, Knight 5, Scott 5, Pemberton 3, Harris 2, Gladney 2.

SALISBURY — Harris 35, Geter 11, Webb 7, Taylor 5, D. Brown 5, Walker 4, Davis 4, House 2, Matthews 2.