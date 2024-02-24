Darrell Blackwelder: Planning the landscape of your dreams Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 24, 2024

Now is the time to research, plan or redesign the landscape of your dreams. Research and ample preparation are essential for a successful landscape planting. Below are a few suggestions for a successful outcome.

• Have a realistic landscape plan or design. Planning ahead is key to successful landscapes. There are computer software apps available now that can assist in design.

• Take time and study the plant’s growth and development for your landscape. Make sure the trees or shrubs you select adapt to your particular growing conditions, such as dense shade, full sun, poor drainage, etc.

• It’s important to observe successful landscapes and gardens to learn about the growth habits of your desired materials. Trees and shrubs may look wonderful at the nursery or garden center but when established have the opposite appearance. Insects and diseases are a limiting factor in some plant material survival. Additionally, some plants may have a relatively short life span as compared to other plants, so be very careful and research.

• Don’t forget to include color in the landscape with annuals and perennial plantings. These areas usually need to be locations near water and ample growing conditions.

• Be prepared to modify the soil in the planting area if needed. Test the soil to determine if modifications are needed for maximum plant growth and development. Some landscape plant materials require a much different soil pH than others.

• Patience is very important part of good landscape design and implementation. Often, it’s impossible to have the entire landscape finished in one season. Staging plantings at different times may be necessary due to plant availability, weather and other factors.

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County.