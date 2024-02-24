College women’s basketball: Livingstone wins regular-season finale

Published 8:15 pm Saturday, February 24, 2024

By Post Sports

Livingstone's Ny'Asia Green

 

 

Staff report

SALISBURY — Livingstone’s women’s basketball team wrapped up the regular season with big wins against rivals Johnson C. Smith and Winston-Salem State.

The 48-41 victory against the WSSU Rams came on Saturday in front of 580 fans at Trent Gym. Statistically, it was ugly, but the outcome was beautiful for a surging Livingstone squad.

Livingstone (7-15, 5-13) won with 34-percent shooting and 20 turnovers. The Rams (8-20, 2-16) shot 28 percent and also turned it over 20 times.

Livingstone finished tied for fifth in the seven-team division, while the Rams finished last.

Ny’Asia Green led Livingstone with 10 points, while Jamiah Lane had nine.

Both teams will return to action in the CIAA Tournament in Baltimore where play begins on Feb, 26.

WSSU               12    12   5    12    — 41

Livingstone      11    11   13  13     — 48

LC — Green 10, Lane 9, Griffith 8, Reaves 6, Carter 5, Woodruff 3, M. Williams 3, J. Williams 2, Chambers 2.

 

