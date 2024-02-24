College women’s basketball: Indians hold off Mars Hill Published 10:39 pm Saturday, February 24, 2024

Staff report

MARS HILL — Catawba’s women’s basketball team won at Mars Hill 83-73 on Saturday to stay in first place in the South Atlantic Conference.

The Indians built a 15-point halftime lead, but the Lions, coached by former Catawba assistant Emry Tsitouris, made a run in the second half, got as close as four points, and never let the Indians relax.

Mars Hill (13-15, 7-9) had 11 turnovers, a very low figure for teams playing Catawba.

Catawba (20-4, 15-3) had a good shooting day, 45 percent, and made nine 3-pointers. Jada Porter made four 3s.

Janiya Downs had 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Catawba. Nala Baker scored 15, Porter had 13, Sara McIntosh scored 11, and Lyrik Thorne had 10.

Thorne made only one turnover in 37 minutes.

Ranked 17th, Catawba will host Newberry on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Catawba 24 26 14 19 — 83

Mars Hill 14 21 20 18 — 73

CATAWBA — Downs 16, Baker 15, Porter 13, McIntosh 11, Thorne 10, Foskey 8, Spry 4, Helpman 3, Wilson 3.