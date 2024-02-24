College men’s basketball: Road win for Indians Published 9:27 pm Saturday, February 24, 2024

Staff report

MARS HILL — Catawba’s men’s basketball team put five in double figures, shot 53 percent and handled Mars Hill 92-76 for a road win on Saturday.

The Indians (17-5, 14-4) led by only three points at halftime, but achieved a bit of separation early in the second half with a 3-pointer by Kris Robinson and a bucket by O’Mazeon Tinsley.

Mars Hill (3-22, 2-16) hung in the game a long time and was down by just six points with under seven minutes left, but the Indians gradually pulled away.

Catawba won the turnover battle 17-10. The Indians got 16 points from Justin Banks, 14 each from Javeon Jones and DeAngelo Epps and 12 apiece from Shad Thomas and Montraivis White.

Former West Rowan star Caleb Mauldin had nine points and seven rebounds for the Lions.

Catawba 44 48 — 92

Mars Hill 41 35 — 76

CATAWBA — Banks 16, Epps 14, Jones 14, White 12, Thomas 12, Robinson 8, Tinsley 8, Nelson 6, Wallace 2.