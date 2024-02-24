College men’s basketball: Rams beat LC by 20 Published 8:32 pm Saturday, February 24, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY — Livingstone’s men’s basketball team can usually make a run at some point, but never was able to get a comeback started on Saturday.

Winston-Salem State maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half and beat the Blue Bears 77-57 in front of 640 fans at Trent Gym.

Livingstone trailed by 10 at the half, and the Rams opened the second half with a 3-pointer, followed by a dunk by Jaylen Alston, who led the Rams with 21 points.

The visitors shot 50 percent from the field and won the turnover and rebound battles.

Livingstone shot 45 percent.

The Blue Bears (12-15, 8-10) put three in double figures, with James Nipper scoring 14, Khyree Temple 13 and Levar Allen 12.

Next for both teams is the CIAA Tournament that will begin on Monday in Baltimore.

WSSU 40 37 — 77

Livingstone 30 37 — 57

LC — Nipper 14, Temple 13, Allen 12, McCrae 6, Broderick 6, Thomas 4, Tiller 2.