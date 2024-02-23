Livingstone hosts African American Read-In Published 12:10 am Friday, February 23, 2024

SALISBURY — Livingstone College hosted the campus African American Read-In this week.

The event was held from 9-3 a.m. in the Little Tubman Theatre on the Salisbury-based campus.

The event welcomed over 300 campus readers and special community guest, NC Supreme Court Justice retiree, Michael Morgan. During the morning session, Morgan joined faculty, students and staff as an audience listener and quickly approached the podium to read an excerpt from “A Lesson Before Dying” by Ernest Gaines.

Considering Morgan’s current political aspirations as governor for the state of North Carolina, event host Dr. Da’Tarvia Parrish asked Morgan to use a few minutes to share with students the importance of voting, social responsibility and civic engagement. Morgan told students, “The future belongs to young people, but most of all, today belongs to you. There are people who fought for you to have rights and you must exercise them.”

Freshman student Velson Seide said, “It was a blessing to meet a NC Supreme Court Justice. I spoke with him privately and am inspired by his courage and his journey. I am ready to cast my vote.”

The National African American Read-In (AARI) is an effort to encourage communities to read together, centering African American books and authors. It was established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English to make literacy a significant part of Black History Month whereas this initiative has reached more than 6 million participants around the world.

English Education major Kamari Scales of Gibsonville said, “Being able to hear and share literary works and personal voices and perspectives of African American authors, poets, playwrights, and even activists was an incredibly enlightening experience. The Read-In is a literacy effort, and for me — it is the best way to celebrate excellence during Black History Month.”

For more information on how you can host a Read-In, go to https://ncte.org/get-involved/african-american-read-in/.