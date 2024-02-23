Landis man charged with threatening town officials, fleeing from police Published 12:00 am Friday, February 23, 2024

LANDIS — A Landis man has been charged after police said that he threatened town employees at town hall before leading police on a short chase.

Officers initially responded to the Landis Town Hall at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday in reference to someone threatening physical harm against personnel working there, according to a Facebook post from the Landis Police Department. When they arrived on scene, they found a man located in his vehicle in the road near town hall.

Officers instructed the man to exit the vehicle and attempted to physically remove him after he refused to comply with the orders. While an officer was partially inside the vehicle, the man started to drive away. The post states that the officer was not injured in the incident.

Officers then activated their lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the man allegedly continued and police began a vehicle pursuit. Police were eventually able to stop the vehicle by utilizing a rolling roadblock.

The man, identified by the post and jail records as 64-year-old Gregory William Gottfried, was arrested and charged with assault on a government official; communicating threats; resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer; and fleeing to elude. Gottfried was transported to the Rowan County Detention Center and given a $10,000 bond.