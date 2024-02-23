Blotter for Feb. 23

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

Possession of a dangerous drug occurred in the 600 block of Bringle Ferry Road at 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 21.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Possession of drugs occurred at Junction Road between 6 p.m. on Jan,. 19 and 4 p.m. on Feb. 19. It was reported on Feb. 20.

A sex offender registry violation occurred at Park Street between noon on Dec. 7, 2023, and 1:17 p.m. on Feb. 20.

Vandalism occurred at Organ Trail between 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 6:50 a.m. on Feb. 20.

Vandalism occurred at Pine Hill Road at 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 20.

Affonso Keith Jefferson, 40, was charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer; possession of up to 0.5 ounces of marijuana; and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia on Feb. 20.

Yndia Shoratia Owens, 25, was charged with driving while her license was revoked, speeding more than 15 mph over the speed limit and driving with an expired registration on Feb. 20.

Quinton Donald Bracey, 34, was charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, a license plate frame or cover violation and failure to maintain lane control on Feb. 20.

Shona Michelle Ford, 44, was charged with shoplifting on Feb. 20.

Kristina Leann Stout, 34, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer; possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia; possession of between 0.5 and 1.5 ounces of marijuana; and injury to personal property on Feb. 20.