‘Lift every voice’ : Salisbury-Rowan NAACP marks 45 years of progress Published 12:10 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

1 of 3

“A milestone is an indication of progress, not the destination.” — Sukant Ratnakar

SALISBURY — The Salisbury-Rowan NAACP commemorated a significant milestone on Sunday, celebrating 115 years of national progress and 45 years of local impact in Rowan County.

“Our Founder’s Day Celebration serves as a moment of unity for our members and supporters, honoring the pioneers who shaped the NAACP’s vision and mission,” said Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale A. Black. “Today, we continue their legacy to create a path forward in the pursuit of social justice and equality. I am deeply grateful to every member of the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP Branch whose volunteerism sustains our progress. There is no paycheck for this work, yet their selfless efforts are the cornerstone of our advocacy that has propelled us forward for 45 years.”

Approximately 100 members of the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP and the surrounding community gathered at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church for the celebration. The celebration resonated with the powerful rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” led by the Community Mass Choir, symbolizing the strength of collective action.

Macon Stewart, the mistress of ceremony and NAACP member initiated the proceedings, introducing Velvetta Hairston, who shared the origins of the NAACP at both national and local levels. Rev. Dr. Roy L. Dennis, Jr., Pastor of Gethsemane M.B. Church, prayed for unity and resilience. Dynazty Brown, representing the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP Youth Works Committee, highlighted the significance of youth engagement in advancing the NAACP’s mission. Azaria Jones, a member and early childhood education major at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, shared a poem titled “Do we choose community or chaos.”

The inspirational message by Dr. Nilous M. Avery II, D. Min., pastor of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, offered words of encouragement, emphasizing the transformative power of collective action and perseverance. Avery urged attendees to “stand up, show up, and trust God to back us up,” reigniting commitment to the NAACP’s enduring mission.

For further details on the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP and its ongoing initiatives, go to facebook.com/salisburynaacp.