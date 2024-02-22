High school girls basketball: North shoots the lights out Published 12:07 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

Staff report

THOMASVILLE — Sometimes 13 can be good luck.

North Rowan’s Bailee Goodlett, Brittany Ellis and Dasia Elder combined to make 13 3-pointers on Wednesday.

With shooting like that, the Cavalier girls had little trouble pulling away from fifth-seeded Lexington, 79-42, in a Central Carolina Conference semifinal.

North won its 17th game in a row and advanced to Friday’s tournament championship game at Thomasville. North will play the winner of Thursday’s Salisbury-East Davidson game at 6 p.m.

Top-seeded North (22-3) opened the scoring with Bloom Goodlett assisting on a 3-pointer by Bailee Goodlett.

Then Elder banked in a 3-pointer. Elder didn’t mean to do that — but that fortunate make got her going. North’s No. 3 scorer, she’d been in a bit of a scoring funk, averaging about 5 points per game in North’s last eight games, but that banker was the break she needed.

Ellis swished a 3-pointer for 13-5 and made another one for a 20-5 lead at the end of the quarter.

The second quarter began with an Elder 3-pointer. She made two more before the quarter was over, and North led 44-27 at the half.

The Cavaliers had a 20-11 edge in the third quarter to seal their third victory over the Yellow Jackets (9-17). North had won previous meetings 67-24 and 64-37.

Elder finished with six 3s and scored a career-high 20. Ellis had 16 points, five assists and six rebounds. Bailee Goodlett had 27 points, eight steals and four assists and bumped her career points total to 1,933. Kriststyle Stockton had eight points and six rebounds.

Lexington 5 22 11 4 — 42

North 20 24 20 15 — 79

NORTH — Bailee Goodlett 27, Ellis 20, Ellis 16, Stockton 8, Oglesby 4, King 2, McArthur 2.