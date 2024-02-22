High school football: North’s Miller sticks close to home Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

By Mike London

mike.london@salisburypost.com

SPENCER — Catawba College announced an incoming class of transfers and freshmen that the Indians are excited about.

There’s a large defensive end from Southwest Missouri State, but he’s an exception. Almost all of the newcomers will be from the Carolinas, as head coach Tyler Haines and his staff try to erect a fence that will contain the talent in the Piedmont.

Catawba may have signed a future starter who played his high school ball 10 minutes away from Shuford Stadium. North Rowan’s Khor’on Miller was recruited by the Indians to play the “STAR,” one of the most critical positions in the 4-2-5 defense.

The “STAR,” a combination safety/linebacker, is a key to defending read options, RPOs and screens. It’s not easy to find hybrid players who are sure tacklers and can also handle pass coverage. There’s no question that Miller, who was an exceptional inside linebacker for the Cavaliers, is going to tackle anyone he can get his hands on. The Indians obviously believe he can also handle pass-coverage responsibilities.

“He’ll be moving from inside linebacker to the outside, but he’ll do fine in the South Atlantic Conference,” North coach Josh Sophia predicted. “He might take some lumps like all freshmen do, but he could help Catawba early. He’ll be more involved in pass coverage than he ever has been, but he can tackle people. He can set the edge.”

Miller is 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, so he was not heavily recruited despite setting program records for tackles as a senior. He had 144 solo tackles and 35 assists. He had 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He was All-Central Carolina Conference and C0-Defensive Player of the Year in Rowan County, an honor he shared with Salisbury defensive Jaden Warren, a North Carolina Central signee. He helped out at fullback on offense and rushed for 235 straight-ahead yards and three touchdowns.

Beyond the stats, Miller was a rock for the program, one of the leaders of a team that had a strong playoff run and finished 11-3 last fall.

“The best sports memory of my senior year is going to be that playoff run,” Miller said. “We had a lot of young guys grow up during the season. They came far, and I was able to help them get to the fourth round.”

Miller is a strong student and was wooed by colleges such as Guilford and North Carolina Wesleyan, Division III programs that couldn’t grant him an athletic scholarship, but were ready to shower him with scholarship packages based on his work in the classroom.

Catawba came into the picture fairly late. Catawba assistant Braden Thompson handled the Indians’ recruiting pitch to Miller.

“I’ve always liked Catawba,” Miller said. “I’d been to a camp there. When Catawba made an offer, I was excited about it. It was a chance to stay here and it was a chance to play Division II ball.”

Miller knows one of the other members of Catawba’s recruiting class very well. Mike Geter played quarterback and safety for Salisbury, North Rowan’s biggest rival.

“We’re actually friends,” Miller said. “Mike and I go way back. We were teammates growing up, and I look forward to being his teammate again.”

Miller sustained a knee injury in North’s fourth-round playoff loss at Robbinsville. While it was initially feared he’d torn an ACL, doctors found less damage than expected when he went in for surgery. He’s been following a stringent rehab program to strengthen his injured knee and doesn’t anticipate any issues going forward.

“It’s step by step,” Miller said. “But going well and getting better every day.”

Miller’s rehab program has provided the benefit of seeing a physical therapist in action. That will be an important part of his plan at Catawba. He plans to major in exercise science, with becoming an athletic trainer or physical therapist as his career objective.

“I know that’s not the easiest road and I know what that means as far as the schoolwork,” Miller said. “It will be a challenge, but I like to be challenged.”

Being challenged has also motivated another North Rowan graduate, who blew the roof of of all predictions and expectations years ago.

Watching the Super Bowl, Miller got to see Javon Hargrave producing an impactful game as a defensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers.

“That was pretty cool,” Miller said. “I’ve met Javon, so it was inspiring to watch him perform on a stage that big in front of thousands of people and with millions more watching at home.”

Miller will be on a much smaller stage for the Catawba Indians, but he’ll be looking to make an impact and hoping to inspire some of the local youngsters.

“He’s one of the best players and best people that I’ve had a chance to coach,” Sophia said. “He has always done the job on the field and in the classroom and he put himself in a position where he had some good options.”