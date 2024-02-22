Four charged after deputies find drugs, counterfeit money while serving warrants Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

SALISBURY — Four people were charged after police attempted to serve warrants on one man and reportedly found drugs, counterfeit money and other people with warrants in the process.

Three deputies initially went to a home in the 100 block of Garden Lane after receiving information that 30-year-old Brandon Lee Lakey, who had warrants for his arrest, was working on a truck there, a spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said. Outside the home the deputies spoke to a 63-year-old Wade Lane Davidson, who allegedly gave them permission to search the home.

Deputies reportedly did not find anyone in the home, but the man said that Lakey may be in the house across the road, where he had previously lived. Deputies searched the outbuildings and found no one then entered the home when they noticed that all of the windows and a side door were open, the spokesperson said.

Inside the home, they found a woman sitting on the floor beside a Glock handgun and a machete. Deputies detained the woman, identified as 41-year-old Emily Ann Lambert, because they believed that she may have had warrants for her arrest. During the arrest, Lambert told the deputies that she had methamphetamine on her, which was retrieved by a female deputy that was called to the scene, according to the spokesperson.

The deputies then searched the basement of the home and found Lakey and 28-year-old Kayla Marie Wall hiding and arrested them. Wall was discovered to have warrants for her arrest for two probation violations.

Deputies also reportedly found 16 counterfeit $100 bills in the basement near Lakey.

At some point after arresting Wall and Lake, deputies also served Davidson with a criminal summons for animal cruelty.

Lambert, Wall and Lakey were all transported to the magistrate’s office.

Warrants for resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer and three counts of possession of five or more counterfeit instruments were issued for Lakey. Lakey was also charged with the seven counts of failure to appear or comply that deputies were initially attempting to serve. He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center and given a $61,155 bond.

A magistrate issued warrants for resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer for Wall in addition to the two probation violations. She was placed in the Rowan County Detention center and given a $15,000 bond.

Lambert was charged with possession of methamphetamine and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center. She was given a $2,500 bond.