College women’s basketball: Blue Bears win on road Published 7:14 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

Staff report

CHARLOTTE — Livingstone’s women’s basketball team won with defense on Wednesday, locking down CIAA rival Johnson C. Smith for a 59-45 victor at Brayboy Gym.

J.C. Smith (12-12, 9-8) shot 29.2 percent from the floor.

Livingstone shot nearly 46 percent and had a low-turnover game with only eight.

Thalia Carter led LC’s effort with 16 points and seven rebounds. Morgan Kelson scored 12.

Ciara Harris scored 15 for the Golden Bulls.

It was the last regular-season road game for Livingstone. The Blue Bears conclude the regular season at 2 p.m. at home on Saturday against Winston-Salem State.

Livingstone 12 13 16 19 — 59

JC Smith 8 7 14 16 — 45

LC — Carter 16, Kelson 12, Lane 7, Griffith 7, Green 6, Woodruff 6, J. Williams 3, Chambers 2.