College men’s basketball: Golden Bulls top Blue Bears Published 7:56 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

Staff report

CHARLOTTE — Johnson C. Smith’s Brayboy Gym was packed to capacity for a visit by Livingstone’s men’s basketball team on Wednesday.

Those 1,357 fans provided quite a home-court advantage for the Golden Bulls and they went home happy. J.C. Smith rallied in the second half and beat the Blue Bears 93-88 in a well-played CIAA contest.

Both teams shot better than 50 percent from the field, and JC Smith (13-11, 8-9) committed only eight turnovers. The Golden Bulls poured in 58 points after halftime.

JC Smith head coach Stephen Joyner Jr. logged his 599th career victory. Ashton Sherrell scored 26 for the home team, while Avery Huggins and Javon Anderson had 21 each.

JC Smith survived an onslaught by Livingstone’s Khyree Temple, who shot 12-for-14 and scored 30 points. James Nipper added 22 for the Blue Bears (12-14, 8-9.

JC Smith finishes the regular season at home against Claflin on Saturday, while the Blue Bears will welcome Winston-Salem State to Trent Gym at 4 p.m.

Livingstone 42 46 — 88

JC Smith 35 58 — 93

LC — Temple 30, Nipper 22, Tiller 9, Broderick 9, McCrae 7, Montaque 4, Leach 4, Thomas 2, Allen 1.