Celebrating Black History Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

All month long, the Salisbury Post has been recognizing figures and moments in Rowan County’s Black history that stood out for various reasons. Today’s figure is Salisbury’s first Black mayor, Wiley Immanuel Lash.

A marker in downtown Salisbury commemorates Lash’s achievements in stone. Lash rose to prominence in the Negro Civic League where he led drives to register voters. He was a member of the board of education for 15 years and joined the Salisbury City Council in 1979. Two years later he became the city’s first Black mayor.

As important as his political accomplishments were, it was his humanity that always shone through. He ran a self-service grocery store on East Council Street where he never turned away a needy person unable to afford food.

Lash’s marker is located on East Council Street near where he store was.

If you have a photo or story to tell illustrating Black History Month, please email editor Chandler Inions at chandler.inions@salisburypost.com.