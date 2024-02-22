Blotter for Feb. 22

February 22, 2024

By Robert Sullivan

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

  • Possession of a dangerous drug occurred in the 500 block of East Innes Street at 12:55 a.m. on Feb. 20.
  • Larceny of automobile accessories occurred in the 4300 block of South Main Street between 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 16 and 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 19. It was reported on Feb. 20. The total estimated loss was $1,000, which police reports indicate was a catalytic converter.
  • An attempted theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 500 block of North Ellis Street between 11 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 9:40 a.m. on Feb. 20.
  • Credit card fraud occurred in the 100 block of East Innes Street between 8 a.m. on Jan. 6 and 1:12 p.m. on Feb.19. It was reported on Feb. 20. The total estimated loss was $62.
  • Miscellaneous property damage occurred in the 800 block of South Church Street at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 20.
  • Kimber Ann Padgett, 32, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance on Feb. 20.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

  • Illegal trash dumping occurred at Cooper Road at 5 p.m. on Feb. 18.
  • Credit card fraud occurred at Beaver Lane between 9:16 a.m. on Feb. 3 and 9 a.m. on Feb. 19.
  • Possession of a dangerous drug occurred at the intersection of Bringle Ferry Road and Earnhardt Avenue at 1:48 p.m. on Feb. 19.
  • Dianna Ramirez-Estrella, 25, was charged with breaking and entering of a building on Feb. 19.
  • Stephen Thomas Morrow, 56, was charged with simple assault on Feb. 19.
  • Tiana Aman Patterson-Pollard, 25, was charged with simple assault on Feb. 19.
  • Nelvin Manuel, 18, was charged with failure to heed a light or siren, driving without an operator license and failure to maintain lane control on Feb. 19.

