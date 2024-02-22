Blotter for Feb. 22

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

Possession of a dangerous drug occurred in the 500 block of East Innes Street at 12:55 a.m. on Feb. 20.

Larceny of automobile accessories occurred in the 4300 block of South Main Street between 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 16 and 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 19. It was reported on Feb. 20. The total estimated loss was $1,000, which police reports indicate was a catalytic converter.

An attempted theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 500 block of North Ellis Street between 11 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 9:40 a.m. on Feb. 20.

Credit card fraud occurred in the 100 block of East Innes Street between 8 a.m. on Jan. 6 and 1:12 p.m. on Feb.19. It was reported on Feb. 20. The total estimated loss was $62.

Miscellaneous property damage occurred in the 800 block of South Church Street at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 20.