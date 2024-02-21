Threatening 911 call ruled false

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

By Staff Report

Salisbury Police Department officers respond to a scene on North Main Street in Salisbury on Monday.

SALISBURY — Police responded with a large presence on North Main Street after a person called 911 and threatened suicide, a spokesperson for the Salisbury Police Department said.

The incident occurred on Monday at approximately 5:30 p.m.

North Main motorists were prevented from continuing through the stretch of road near Steele Street while law enforcement took command of the scene.

Multiple police cars and officers could be seen in the area on North Main Street near the East Miller Street intersection, where the call likely came from. The spokesperson said that police did not find anything in that area and said that the threat was ruled false.

