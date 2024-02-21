The power of music seen in mini concert series Published 12:05 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

SALISBURY — Spread out over the course of two weeks, members of the Salisbury Symphony performed a series of mini concerts at a number of extended care facilities across the county.

A string trio, made up of Sarah Womack on violin, Carter Bradley on viola and Gayle Masarie on cello, performed at a dozen venues, including the Salisbury VA, Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, Piedmont Health & Rehab, TerraBella, Trinity Oaks and more, sharing their talents and as noted in a news release, touching hearts and bringing the magic of music to those unable to attend the concert hall.

Beth Cook, education director for the symphony, shared that these tours are sometimes the only avenue that some have to be able to hear the symphony play as “some of the facilities that we take the string trio to, the residents there are wheelchair bound, bedridden, they don’t leave the facility, and this is the only way we can bring orchestral music to them.”

The tour, as was noted in the release “was more than just a series of performances; it was a manifestation of the symphony’s belief in the universal power of music.

Bradley shared that their time at the facilities had been a fun experience. There had been times, he added, where “we weren’t really sure we were reaching the audience and then when they sang along with us, and there have been cases where the folks are normally nonverbal throughout their daily routine, but they sing with us. So we see the importance and power of music.”

The trio selected and performed various genres of music that was especially meaningful to their audience including popular tunes or classical pieces and as the release shared, from the lively melodies at Big Elm Retirement to the soothing harmonies at The Laurels, each concert was a testament to music’s ability to connect and enliven.

In the release, Hunter Scott Safrit, executive director of the Salisbury Symphony, reflected on the importance of this initiative as he noted that, “music has the ability to heal, change, and transform all we do and are. Our mini concerts in the schools during the Fall were a wonderful way to reach so many in the first steps of their life. To be able to offer the same form of engagement in the same way to those who have lived rich lives is so rewarding to our musicians, staff, and volunteers. It’s about closing the circle of life with the joy of music.”

Just as the members of the symphony were thankful to share their music with those at the various facilities, the residents and staff likewise were thankful to them for coming and providing these special performances.

Hannah Medlin, program manager at the Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, said they jumped at the opportunity to have the group come and perform when she learned of the tour and they ended up with a wait list of those desiring to attend.

Cook noted that in her role as education director, “it’s part of my responsibility to educate the public about the symphony and this is a great opportunity to do it, to bring three professional musicians to play a mini concert and let folks know that we are here and it’s an important part of the community and we want to be involved.”

As was noted in the release, the symphony’s dedication to community involvement was evident as they reached out to those often overlooked. This initiative not only enriched the lives of the residents, but also provided a fulfilling experience for the musicians and staff involved.

A little more than midway through the concert series, Cook shared about the effects and power of music on those they had visited thus far telling that they had seen that “people seem to remember, it brings up things about memories. We’ve seen people cry, we’ve heard people singing, it just makes people feel good.”

On March 9, the symphony will be performing “Enchanting Sounds” at Keppel Auditorium at Catawba College. The concert, featuring Michelle DiRusso as conductor, will begin at 7:30 p.m.

For additional information about future performances and initiatives offered by the Salisbury Symphony, go to www.salisburysymphony.org.