College men’s basketball: Indians win again Published 11:08 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY — Javeon Jones scored 26 points to propel Catawba to a 90-83 win against Limestone on Wednesday.

Jones went 14-for-15 from the foul line, not the flashiest way to score 26, but the most efficient way.

Catawba had pulled out a high-scoring game in overtime at Limestone, was prepared for another tough South Atlantic Conference fight — and got it.

Limestone (11-14, 7-10) played well enough in Goodman Arena to win a lot of SAC games — 47.5 percent shooting, 10 3-pointers and 13 turnovers — but Catawba (16-5, 13-4) answered the challenge. The Indians turned it over only seven times in a brisk game and shot 50 percent from the field.

Limestone led by one at halftime and pushed its lead to eight points nearing the midpoint of the second half.

But that’s when the Indians dug in. Catawba made only five 3-pointers, but Montraivis White connected on a huge one for a lead change. He put Catawba ahead 68-66 with 7:57 left.

Another timely 3-pointer came from Kaleb Wallace. With 2:35 left, Wallace made the shot that turned a three-point lead into 82-76.

White (16 points) and Wallace (13) came off the bench for critical scoring help for Jones. Shad Thomas scored 12.

Limestone got 20 points from Zeb Graham.

Limestone 38 45 – 83

Catawba 37 53 — 90

CATAWBA — Jones 26, White 16, Wallace 13, Thomas 12, Epps 9, Banks 8, Nelson 2, Robinson 2, Tinsley 2.