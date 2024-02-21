College men’s basketball: Indians win again

Published 11:08 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

By Post Sports

Catawba College’s Javeon Jones (0). Catawba College men’s basketball defeated visiting Wingate University 96-95 on Saturday afternoon. . JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 12/17/22, Salisbury,NC.

 

Staff report

SALISBURY — Javeon Jones scored 26 points to propel Catawba to a 90-83 win against Limestone on Wednesday.

Jones went 14-for-15 from the foul line, not the flashiest way to score 26, but the most efficient way.

Catawba had pulled out a high-scoring game in overtime at Limestone, was prepared for another tough South Atlantic Conference fight — and got it.

Limestone (11-14, 7-10) played well enough in Goodman Arena to win a lot of SAC games — 47.5 percent shooting, 10 3-pointers and 13 turnovers — but Catawba (16-5, 13-4) answered the challenge. The Indians turned it over only seven times in a brisk game and shot 50 percent from the field.

Limestone led by one at halftime and pushed its lead to eight points nearing the midpoint of the second half.

But that’s when the Indians dug in. Catawba made only five 3-pointers, but Montraivis White connected on a huge one for a lead change. He put Catawba ahead 68-66 with 7:57 left.

Another timely 3-pointer came from Kaleb Wallace. With 2:35 left, Wallace made the shot that turned a three-point lead into 82-76.

White (16 points) and Wallace (13) came off the bench for critical scoring help for Jones. Shad Thomas scored 12.

Limestone got 20 points from Zeb Graham.

Limestone    38   45    – 83

Catawba        37    53     — 90

CATAWBA — Jones 26, White 16, Wallace 13, Thomas 12, Epps 9, Banks 8, Nelson 2, Robinson 2, Tinsley 2.

 

 

 

 

More Sports

College men’s basketball: Duke demolishes MIami

College women’s basketball: Thorny night for Limestone

College baseball roundup: Solid debut for South grad Leffew

College men’s basketball: Hot-shootingWake Forest pummels Pitt

Print Article