Cleveland man arrested in Statesville on guns, drugs charges Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

STATESVILLE — A Cleveland man was arrested by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office after narcotics investigators discovered him inside a home of interest.

According to a press release from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Investigators and Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team deputies executed two search warrants on Garfield Street in Statesville on Friday, Feb. 16.

They were able to arrest Desean Malik Millsaps, of Cleveland, for felony possession with intent to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine; felony possession of cocaine; felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale or use of a controlled substance; felony alter, destroy or remove serial number of a firearm; and felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

Sheriff Darren Campbell said, “During the month of February, investigators received information that Millsaps was using both 137 B Street and 245 Garfield Street to store and distribute controlled substances.”

According to the report, when conducting a background criminal history of Millsaps, investigators discovered that he was on federal probation for conspiracy to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

After conducting surveillance operations and reportedly making purchases directly from Millsaps, narcotics investigators applied for and then executed the search warrants. When the warrants were served, Millsaps was allegedly found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and a firearm.

Millsaps was taken into custody without incident, transported to the Iredell County Detention Center, and appeared before Magistrate P. Callejas who issued a 200,000.00-dollar secured bond on these charges.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators are currently working with federal probation officers to have Millsaps federal probation violated and have him returned to federal prison.