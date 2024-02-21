Blotter for Feb. 21: man charged after handgun found during traffic stop Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

SALISBURY — A Spencer man was arrested after a weapon was found in his vehicle after he was seen driving erratically.

The incident began just before midnight on Saturday when a deputy noticed a car driving erratically on Long Ferry Road, according to a spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. While the deputy caught up to the vehicle, he noticed the car drive from the grass on one side of the road, across the center line and into the grass on the other side of the road.

The deputy then turned on his lights and siren and attempted to stop the vehicle. When the vehicle eventually stopped, the deputy walked up to the driver’s side window and asked the driver to put the vehicle into park and step out. He reportedly noticed the driver attempting to put the vehicle into park with the windshield wiper control stick.

During a search of the driver’s person, the deputy reportedly found two bullets and bars of Xanax in his pockets. The deputy then searched the vehicle and found a handgun stuck in between the driver’s seat and the center console, the spokesperson said.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Zebulon Shane McLaughlin, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, driving while his license was revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, driving left of center and failure to yield for an emergency vehicle. He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center and given a $30,000 bond.

McLaughlin was convicted of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance in June of 2023.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 200 block of Wiley Avenue at 1:14 a.m. on Feb. 19.

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 900 block of North Main Street between midnight and 5:40 a.m. on Feb. 19.

An assault with hands, feet or fist occurred in the 100 block of East Liberty Street at 6:10 a.m. on Feb. 19.

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 300 block of Mitchell Avenue between 7 p.m. on Feb. 18 and 6:40 a.m. on Feb. 19.

A larceny occurred in the 1700 block of Troon Drive between 1 p.m. on Feb. 17 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 19. The total estimated loss was $635.

A burglary occurred in the 600 block of Little Street between 12:39 p.m. on Feb. 12 and 12:35 p.m. on Feb. 19.

A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 300 block of Faith Road between 4 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Roderic Karl Raiford, 42, was charged with second-degree trespassing on Feb. 19.

Britney Nicole Arnold, 33, was charged with second-degree trespassing on Feb. 19.

Kimber Ann Padgett, 32, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance on Feb. 20.

