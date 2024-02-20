Woman charged with child abuse after infant tests positive for fentanyl Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

SALISBURY — A Salisbury woman has been charged with child abuse after police say an infant in her care tested positive for fentanyl.

Officers initially responded to the Holiday Inn hotel, located at 125 Marriott Circle, on Thursday after a worker said they found drug paraphernalia in a room that they were cleaning out, according to a spokesperson for the Salisbury Police Department. The worker said that they had previously moved the occupant out of the room into another one.

Officers then located the occupant, identified as 45-year-old Angela Michell Rimer, who was in the other room with an infant, the spokesperson said. They arrested her and charged her with possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse. Rimer was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center and given a $5,000 bond.

Officers received information on Friday that the child had tested positive for fentanyl while being checked out at the hospital, according to the spokesperson. She was then charged with child abuse inflicting serious physical injury. She was given an additional $20,000 bond for the felony charge.