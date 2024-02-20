Vehicle fire results from wreck following state trooper pursuit; suspect apprehended Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

CHINA GROVE — A vehicle caught fire after wrecking near Interstate 85 and Hwy. 52 over the weekend. The driver reportedly fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later.

Josiah Aijalon Warrior, 21, faces charges of felony fleeing to elude, hit and run resulting in injury and failure to heed a light or siren, for his alleged role in the incident.

According Lt. Ned Moultrie, a spokesperson with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a trooper traveling south on I-85 observed a BMW passenger vehicle approach him near mile marker 78, near Spencer, at a high rate of speed, almost striking the highway patrolman’s vehicle.

The trooper reportedly initiated a traffic stop, but the BMW’s driver did not comply. Near mile marker 68, where the vehicle’s driver was attempting to exit the interstate, he reportedly struck another vehicle causing the BMW to crash and subsequently catch fire.

Warrior allegedly fled on foot and was taken into custody a short time later. He and the two occupants in the other vehicle were transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Warrior was later transported to the Rowan County Detention Center where he was placed under a $150,000 bond.