Salisbury woman charged after drugs found on her while being booked into jail Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

SALISBURY — A Salisbury woman has been charged after police say they found heroin inside a car she was driving during a traffic stop. The woman also received extra charges after she was allegedly found hiding methamphetamine inside her body while being booked into jail.

The incident began when a deputy stopped a vehicle on Mooresville Road at approximately 1:50 a.m. for displaying an expired registration, according to a spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. During the stop, the woman driving said that she did not have the registration card. A man in the back seat asked the deputy if he could reach forward into the glove compartment, as the vehicle was his and he knew where the card was.

When the man opened the glove compartment the deputy reportedly noticed that there was Narcan and crumpled aluminum foil inside. When he noticed that, the deputy reportedly asked for a K9 unit to respond to the location while he wrote the citation. The spokesperson said that the unit positively alerted for the presence of narcotics before the deputy finished the citation.

Deputies ordered the two occupants out of the vehicle so that they could search it, during which they reportedly found a black and white container with heroin, a blue rock-like substance, a syringe with a substance inside of it and a blue pill inside of it. The woman also had a black bag with drug paraphernalia inside of it, according to the spokesperson.

The two were both transported to the magistrate’s office. There, the woman, identified as 29-year-old Miranda Leigh Reed, was charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The man, identified as 35-year-old Edgar Maddison Welch, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Welch was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center and given a $2,500 bond.

Welch pled guilty to transporting a firearm across state lines and assault with a firearm after he drove to Washington, D.C. and fired a firearm inside the Comet Ping Pong pizza restaurant in what was popularly termed the “Pizzagate” shooting. Jail records list Welch as being charged with violating the orders of the court. As part of his plea deal, entered in June of 2017, Welch received four years in prison and three years of probation. He was released from federal prison on May 28, 2020, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons records.

While being booked into the detention center, a body scan alerted deputies that Reed had an anomaly in her vaginal cavity. She allegedly refused to remove it, so deputies reportedly acquired a search warrant and transported her to the hospital, where a doctor removed a bag filled with methamphetamine.

The spokesperson said that deputies warned both Reed and Welch that they would be charged with a felony if they had anything hidden on their person when they were booked into the detention center.

Reed was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance; felony possession of a controlled substance on the premises of a penal institution; and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer. She received a $12,500 bond and was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.