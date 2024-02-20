High school girls basketball: West, Salisbury roll; close tourney losses for East, A.L. Brown Published 3:59 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

From staff reports

MOUNT ULLA — South Rowan’s girls basketball coach Alex Allen’s scorebook was very neat, virtually unmarked on Monday.

That wasn’t a good thing. Blame the fact that the Raiders were playing West Rowan for the fourth time.

Not unexpectedly, the game was a lot like the previous three. The Falcons beat the Raiders 82-15 in a first-round game in the South Piedmont Conference Tournament.

The earlier meetings between the top-seeded Falcons and Raiders had been 72-24 in the Christmas tournament, 81-21 at South and 105-23 at West.

Eighth-seeded South (5-19) ended the season.

West is bigger, faster and more experienced than South and has a good chance to win its second straight 3A championship. West (23-1) has won 54 of its last 55 games, as head coach Ashley Poole closes in on her 200th career victory. She has 198.

West got 20 points from Lauren Arnold, 16 each from Tiara Thompson and 11 each from De’Mya Phifer and Mya Edwards.

It was over after the first quarter. At that point, the Falcons led 38-3. It was 61-11 at the half.

Kynlee Dextraze scored seven to lead the Raiders.

West plays in a 7:30 Tuesday semifinal at Concord against No. 4 seed Central Cabarrus. The Vikings survived a thriller with East Rowan.

South 3 8 2 2 — 15

West 38 23 10 11 — 82

SOUTH — Dextraze 7, Alston 5, Carter 2, Morgan 1.

WEST — Arnold 20, Thompson 16, Edwards 11, Phifer 11, Martin 8, Clarke 6, Wilson 6, Tenor 4.