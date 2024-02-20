High school boys basketball: Cavaliers advance; Wonders lose a tough one Published 3:15 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Staff report

SPENCER — North Rowan boys basketball coach Jason Causby was concerned about a letdown following Friday’s big effort against Salisbury.

And he got it.

“We were flat for the most part,” Causby said. “Not unexpected.”

Fourth-seeded North Rowan was in a dogfight with fifth-seeded West Davidson for three quarters in Monday’s Central Carolina Conference Tournament tussle, but the Cavaliers put it together in the fourth quarter and won 75-60.

George Maxwell made three 3-pointers and scored 20 points. Amir Alexander scored 19.

Jayden Polk was the difference-maker in the fourth quarter. That’s when he got 11 of his 16.

Jaemias Morrow and Jeremiah Alford were factors with eight points each.

Colson Priddy made four 3-pointers and scored 24 for the visitors.

“To our guys’ credit, we turned it up in the fourth quarter to avoid the upset,” Causby said. “Hats off to West Davidson. They played really well and really hard.”

The Cavaliers (14-11) beat the Green Dragons (9-16) for the third time, but all the games were competitive.

North is 18th in the 1A West RPI rankings and is safely in the state playoffs.

Next for North is another meeting with top-seeded Salisbury.That tournament semifinal game will be played in Thomasville at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

West Davidson 12 14 21 13 — 60

North Rowan 13 20 15 27 — 75

WEST DAVIDSON — Priddy 24, Estep 14, Broom 8, Baker 6, Brown 4.

NORTH — Maxwell 20, Alexander 19, Polk 16, Morrow 8, Alford 8, Tarver 2, Charleston 2.

•••

MOORESVILLE — Pounded by 35 points by Mooresville in their final game of the regular season, A.L. Brown came close to knocking off the strong Blue Devils on Monday in a first-round Greater Metro Conference tournament game.

Third-seeded Mooresville (17-8) pulled it out 71-67.

Nazir Reaves led the sixth-seeded Wonders (10-15) with 25 points. Derick Brazil scored 14, while Larenz Stevenson had 10.

“We had ’em,” A.L. Brown coach Jonathan Efird said. “But too many turnovers. Too many missed layups and free throws.”

Mooresville advanced to a Thursday semifinal at home against second-seeded Hickory Ridge, a blowout winner against South Iredell.

Top-seeded Lake Norman takes on No. 4 seed Cox Mill in the other semifinal.

The Wonders are 40th in the 4A West RPI rankings, so the loss is expected to be a season-ender. Mooresville is 16th and is safely in the playoffs.