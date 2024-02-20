High school boys basketball: Carson, West, East exit SPC tourney in first round Published 1:36 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

From staff reports

CHINA GROVE — Carson’s boys basketball team had the momentum of four straight wins, but Northwest Cabarrus had the fire and the incentive.

Northwest pounded the Cougars 66-45 in a first-round game in the South Piedmont Conference Tournament. Fourth-seeded Carson (15-9) had swept the fifth-seeded Trojans (14-10) in the regular season.

“We just never got anything going our way,” Carson coach Brian Perry said. “Shot it poor, handled it poor and didn’t compete at a high level.”

Drew Neve was the bright spot for the Cougars. The freshman had 19 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, but the normally productive of foursome of CP Perry, Jacob Mills, Jonah Drye and Colin Ball combined for only 15 points.

Brothers Jordan and Justin Gonder combined for 29 for the Trojans. Landon Rowe scored 13.

Northwest’s reward will be a semifinal matchup up with powerhouse Central Cabarrus.

Carson can start getting ready for the state playoffs.

“We’ve got to regroup and understand that it’s one and done at this point,” Coach Perry said.

NW Cabarrus 19 19 15 13 — 66

Carson 15 10 9 6 — 45

NWC — Jordan Gonder 15, Justin Gonder 14, Rowe 13, Lee 8, Rochevot 6, Woolfolk 5, Brown 4, Walker 1.

CARSON — Neve 19, Mills 7, Perry 6, McGruder 6, Hales 3, McBride 2, Drye 2.