College baseball: Indians beat Mount Olive Published 10:37 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s baseball team won a tough non-conference game on Tuesday at Newman Park.

Mount Olive (5-3) is always good, but the Indians were able to pull out a 5-3 victory.

The key was a deep pitching staff. The Indians (8-3) used six hurlers for short stints, with former Carson star Cole Hales (2-0) getting the last seven outs for a hard-earned victory.

Catawba trailed 2-0 early, but Bo Rusher (Salisbury) tied the game with a two-run double in the fifth. Rusher then scored a go-ahead run on a triple by Hales.

Mount Olive tied it 3-all in the sixth.

Drew Robertson, who had three hits for the Indians, doubled to start the eighth and scored the decisive run on two wild pitches.

Catawba shortstop Levi Perrell made a diving catch to end the game.

Catawba starts SAC play this weekend with a series at Tusculum.