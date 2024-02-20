Celebrating Black History Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Throughout February, the Salisbury Post is recognizing figures and moments in Rowan County’s Black history that stood out. Today’s contribution comes from Terrall Bryan and celebrates the local black nursing sorority.

Due to segregation, Black people were not afforded the opportunity of higher education often. There were a few historically black schools in North Carolina that offered registered nursing, but not many. In 1979, in Salisbury, there were approximately less than 20 Black registered nurses.

On May 12, 1979, 11 new members and three former members formed the Psi Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority. Today, only three of the original members are alive but the chapter has more than doubled.

If you have a photo or story to tell illustrating Black History Month, please email editor Chandler Inions at chandler.inions@salisburypost.com.