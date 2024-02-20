Blotter for Feb. 20: Landis man charged with fleeing on moped, running multiple stop signs and lights Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

SALISBURY — A Landis man has been arrested after police say he fled from deputies after running a red light.

The incident began at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Saturday when a deputy was driving west on East Innes Street and noticed a green moped run a steady red light at the Newsome Road intersection, a spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said. The deputy then attempted to catch up to the moped on East Innes Street in order to perform a traffic stop.

The moped then ran another red light at the Interstate 85 intersection, at which point the deputy turned on his lights in an attempt to stop it, the spokesperson said. The moped then turned right onto Towne Cross Street and allegedly drove left around the traffic light and continued down the wrong way of the street. The spokesperson said that the driver looked back and noticed the deputy with his lights on while driving down Towne Cross Street.

The driver eventually turned onto Margaret’s Way, then allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of North Arlington Street and turned right, almost running into a minivan. The moped failed to stop at stop signs at the intersections of East Council and Green streets and Green and East Liberty streets as well, according to the spokesperson.

Eventually the driver ended up stopping at a home in the 800 block of Park Avenue, at which point the deputy arrested him. The deputy noticed that the man had red glassy eyes, smelled alcohol on his breath and was slurring his speech.

The driver, identified as 50-year-old Michael Ray Self Jr., was charged with driving while impaired, fleeing to elude, driving without insurance, failure to yield for a law enforcement vehicle, driving while his license was revoked for driving while impaired, failure to stop at a stop sign and two counts of failure to stop at a stoplight. He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center and given a $3,500 bond.

The spokesperson said that the deputy is waiting for the results of a blood test to confirm Self’s blood-alcohol content before upgrading the flee to elude to a felony charge.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

A burglary occurred in the 800 block of South Main Street at 3:20 a.m. on Feb. 16.

A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 900 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard at 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 16.

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 600 block of Cherry Street between 6 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 7:20 a.m. on Feb. 16.

A burglary occurred in the 1800 block of Mooresville Road between noon on Feb. 12 and 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 16. The total estimated loss was $500.

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 1000 block of Freeland Drive between 2:10 p.m. and 2:39 p.m. on Feb. 16. The total estimated loss was $25.

A larceny of automobile accessories occurred in the 1700 block of South Main Street between 11 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 9 a.m. on Feb. 16. Police reports indicate that catalytic converters, valued at an estimated $1,000, were stolen from two vans in the Habitat for Humanity Restore lot.

Using counterfeit currency occurred in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard at 5:36 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 16. The total estimated loss was $70.

A burglary occurred in the 600 block of East Cemetery Street between 4:30 p.m. on fEb. 16 and 11:13 a.m. on Feb. 17.

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 300 block of Faith Road between 5:54 p.m. on Feb. 16 and 10 a.m. on Feb. 17. The total estimated loss was $410.

Fraud occurred in the 500 block of Laurel Pointe Circle between 1:14 p.m. and 6:14 p.m. on Feb. 17. The total estimated loss was $1,000.

An assault occurred in the 2200 block of Welch Road between 8 p.m. and 8:33 p.m. on Feb. 17.

An assault occurred in the 400 block of Ludwick Avenue at 7:35 p.m. on Feb. 18.

A larceny occurred in the 1000 block of East Innes Street at 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 18. The total estimated loss was $85.

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 200 block of Wiley Avenue at 1:14 a.m. on Feb. 19.

Lashada Cynthia Johnson, 33, was charged with communicating threats on Feb. 16.

Terry Lomont Mccullough, 58, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer; felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance; possession of a schedule IV controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 16.

Renie Augustin Jr., 24, was charged with assault on Feb. 18.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports: